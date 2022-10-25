Man Accused Of Setting Fiancé's House On Fire In Hudson Valley

A man from the region has been charged with allegedly intentionally setting his fiancé's home on fire.

The fire took place in Ulster County around 1:45 a.m., on Saturday, June 22 in Saugerties.

When Saugerties police officers and firefighters from the Saxton Fire District arrived on the scene they found a single-family home engulfed by fire, said Chief Joseph Sinagra of the Saugerties Police.

Following an investigation, evidence was presented to an Ulster County grand jury who indicted Timothy Benzenhoefer, age 44, of Saugerties with causing the fire, the chief said.

Benzehoefer was arred on Friday, Oct. 21 and charged with:

Burglary

Arson

Intentional damage

Criminal mischief

Criminal contempt of a court order

Three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals

Two counts of acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene and in the investigation by members of the:

Ulster County Fire Investigation Unit

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office

Saxton Fire Department

Centerville Fire Department

Malden-West Camp Fire Department

Saugerties Fire Department

Glasco Fire Department

DIAZ Ambulance.

Benzenhoefer was remanded to the Ulster County Jail.

