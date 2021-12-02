Man Accused Of Punching Person Holding Infant In Hudson Valley

A Northern Westchester man has been charged with allegedly punching a man in the face while the victim was holding an infant.

Jason J. Galea, age 32, of Ossining, was arrested following the incident which took place around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29 in Yorktown.

Officers were sent to a report of an assault in progress at a Yorktown residence, said the Yorktown Police.

An investigation found Galea injured a man by punching him in the face with a closed fist while he was holding the infant in his arms.

Galea turned himself in to police on Monday and was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

A judge issued an order of protection on behalf of the victims.

