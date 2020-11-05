Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Possessing Obscene Sexual Performance By A Child, State Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police
New York State Police Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A 34-year-old local man has been arrested and charged for allegedly possessing footage of an obscene sexual performance by a child. 

State Police in Montgomery announced that Ulster County resident Edwin Laboy Jr., of the hamlet of Wallkill in the Town of Shawangunk, was charged with a felony on Wednesday, Nov. 4 after investigators found child pornography in his possession. 

According to troopers, the arrest was preceded by an investigation conducted by the agency's Computer Crimes Unit, spurred on by allegations, lodged on Jan. 21, that multiple images of possible child pornography were being uploaded to an electronic device in the area. 

He will be sentenced in the Town of Newburgh Court later this month.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.