Man Accused Of Pointing Loaded Gun At Police Officer In Hudson Valley

A domestic violence call in the Hudson Valley turned into a standoff between a man with a loaded gun and a police officer.

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Beacon.

Beacon Police received a 911 call for a domestic disturbance between a man and woman on Fishkill Avenue, said Lt. Thomas Figlia.

A close-by officer responded and when he arrived, he found the man, later identified as Aaron Thompson age 26, of Ellenville, irate, walking and yelling in the roadway, Figlia said.

When the officer approached and tried to speak with Thompson, he drew a loaded, unregistered, 9mm handgun from his pocket. He then failed to comply with the officer and started moving toward a parked vehicle, Figlia said.

The officer, acting in a manner consistent with his training, also drew his own handgun and moved toward cover, police said.

The officer then proceeded to give Thompson multiple verbal commands until Thompson put down the handgun and came out from behind the vehicle, Figlia said.

Thompson was taken into custody without further incident.

An investigation revealed that allegedly Thompson, during the course of the domestic disturbance, had pointed the loaded handgun at a family, including a child, Figlia said.

Thompson was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Menacing

Endangering the welfare of a child

He is currently being held in Dutchess County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bail/$50,000 bond.

