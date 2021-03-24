Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Hitting 23-Year-Old In Head With Tire Thumper, Police Say

Zak Failla
New York State Police arrested an Ulster County man who unexpectedly attacked a 23-year-old unprovoked on Route 213. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Tire thumper Photo Credit: Amazon

A 53-year-old man was arrested by New York State Police after allegedly assaulting a 23-year-old man walking along an area roadway with a tire thumper.

Ulster County resident Don Mackenzie, of Accord, was arrested shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 22 following an investigation by New York State Police in Kingston into an alleged assault over the weekend.

Police said that the investigation into the assault determined that Makenzie, for unknown reasons, struck the 23-year-old with a tire thumper on Route 213 in the Town of Ulster, repeatedly striking him with the weapon.

The 23-year-old was struck in his head, body, and arms, while Mackenzie left the scene in an unknown direction. A passerby assisted Mackenzie’s victim, who suffered a laceration to the back of his head and a fractured arm in the attack, until paramedics arrived.

He was treated at Kingston Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Mackenzie was charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and released. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, March 24.

