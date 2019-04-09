Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Firing Gun In Spring Valley Apartment Complex

Zak Failla
Jamal Noil, of Spring Valley.
Jamal Noil, of Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police Department

A Rockland County man was taken into police custody after allegedly firing a gun in an apartment complex in Spring Valley, and attempting to flee before being busted by officers during a traffic stop, investigators said.

Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department were dispatched to the HighView apartments on Fred Hecht Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, where there was a report of a man running in the courtyard with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the man fled the scene in a vehicle towards East Eckerson Road. Using a description of the vehicle from local residents, the officers were able to track down the vehicle on East Eckerson Road near the intersection of Rockland Lane.

Police said that during the stop, 22-year-old Spring Valley resident Jamal Noil was found to be in possession of a loaded gun, and he was arrested. Further investigation found that he allegedly had fired the gun in the complex before fleeing.

Noil was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, attempted assault, and unlawful possession of marijuana. No return court date has been announced by investigators.

