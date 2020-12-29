Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Accused Of Exposing Genitals, Masturbating In Front Of Seven Juveniles In Area

Kathy Reakes
A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing his genitals and masturbating in a parking lot in front of children.

Ulster County resident Robert B. Stahli, 52, of Highland, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 28, after Lloyd Police responded to the Highland Motel for a complaint, said Chief James Janso.

According to Janso, Stahli is accused of allegedly exposing his genitals and masturbating in the parking lot of the motel in front of seven juveniles ranging in age from 18-month-old to 13-years-old.

Stahli was charged with seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child and public lewdness.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in court on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

