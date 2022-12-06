Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Hudson Valley

A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.

Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.

The driver, identified as Luis Perez Paredes, of New Fairfield, Connecticut, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested, authorities said.

Police said Perez Paredes was found to have a BAC of .20 percent.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and was turned over to a sober third party, with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Rye Court on Thursday, Jan. 12, State Police reported.

