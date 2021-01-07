Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Accused Of Committing Sexual Crimes Against A Child In Area, Police Say

New York State Police have arrested an Orange County man for sexual crimes against a child.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested for sexual crimes against a child.

Orange County resident Chad Volpe, of Otisville, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 6, by New York State Police following an investigation of sexual conduct with a child, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, Volpe has been charged with felony crimes of:

  • Course of sexual conduct against a child 
  • Criminal sexual act 
  • Sexual abuse 

Volpe was arraigned by City of Newburgh Judge Peter Culkin and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.

