Man Accused Of Committing Sexual Crimes Against A Child In Area, Police Say

A 47-year-old man has been arrested for sexual crimes against a child.

Orange County resident Chad Volpe, of Otisville, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 6, by New York State Police following an investigation of sexual conduct with a child, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, Volpe has been charged with felony crimes of:

Course of sexual conduct against a child

Criminal sexual act

Sexual abuse

Volpe was arraigned by City of Newburgh Judge Peter Culkin and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.

