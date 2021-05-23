Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Accused Of Beating Woman With Lawn Chair In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
New York State Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly hitting and injuring a woman with a lawn chair.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly beating a woman with a lawn chair.

John Peters, age 32, of Conway, South Carolina, was arrested by New York State Police on Wednesday, May 19, after police responded to a home in the town of Fishkill, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

During an investigation of the incident, troopers found that Peters struck the victim with a lawn chair causing the victim to suffer serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Hicks said.

He was arrested and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Peters was arraigned before the town of Wappinger Court and released on his own recognizance to return on Wednesday, June 16.

