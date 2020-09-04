Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: State Launches Online Dashboard To Track Cases In Schools
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Attempted Rape After Chasing Woman Through Walmart In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A man allegedly attempted to rape a woman at Walmart in Wallkill.
A man allegedly attempted to rape a woman at Walmart in Wallkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 59-year-old man was charged with attempted rape in the Hudson Valley after he allegedly chased a woman around Walmart and attempted to forcibly remove her pants.

It happened in Orange County shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.

A police officer responded to the Walmart on Route 211 where there was a report of an assault.

According to Wallkill Police Chief Robert Hertman, the investigation determined that a 34-year-old woman was chased through the store by Middletown resident John Pascucci, who allegedly attempted to forcibly remove her pants in an attempt to sexually assault her.

Pascucci was arrested without further incident at the scene and charged with attempted rape and forcible touching, Wallkill Police said. 

He was arraigned and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail or $350,000 bond. 

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Wallkill on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.