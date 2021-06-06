Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 29-Year-Old Killed After BMW Crashes Down Embankment In Area
Police & Fire

Man Accidentally Locks Small Children Inside SUV In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The man accidentally locked two children in an SUV on Old Route 22 in Armonk
The man accidentally locked two children in an SUV on Old Route 22 in Armonk Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fast-acting police officer came to the rescue of a father who accidentally locked a pair of children inside an SUV in Northern Westchester.

The North Castle Police Department received a report shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Monday, May 28 from a man who said that he had inadvertently locked the doors to his Audi SUV with two children inside on Old Route 22 in Armonk.

An officer was dispatched to the area, who was able to locate the driver and vehicle, and confirmed that the two small children appeared to be in good condition at the time.

With an assist from Armonk Garage, the officer was able to help get the children out of the SUV safely without further incident. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.