Man, 63, Dies Following Chain Reaction Crash In Area

State police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-84 that left one person dead and another injured.

The crash, which killed a Wappingers Falls man, took place in Orange County on Tuesday, June 23, in the town of Newburgh near the I-87 on-ramp, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

An initial investigation revealed that a Toyota Sienna was traveling in the left lane eastbound on I-84 and slowed down for unknown reasons, Nevel said.

The Sienna was struck in the rear by a U-Haul truck, also traveling east. The U-Haul truck was then struck by a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The driver of the Sprinter van, Kenneth Kear, of Wappingers Falls, was injured in the crash. He was extricated from the vehicle by the Orange Lake Fire Department and transported to St Luke’s Hospital where he later died, Nevel said.

The driver of the Toyota van, Jerry Candeleria-Martinez, 27, of Wallkill, was transported to St Luke’s Hospital for evaluation.

The operator of the U-Haul and the passenger were not injured.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the State Police in Montgomery at 845-457-1388 and speak to Investigator Thomas Garcia and reference SJS number 9663314.

