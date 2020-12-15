Man, 23, Issued Nine Tickets After Driving Unregistered Dirt Bike In Ramapo

A Rockland County resident was issued nine tickets and other moving violations for operating a dirt bike with no headlights.

The 23-year-old Nanuet man was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 13, after Ramapo Police responded to Route 17 for an unregistered dirt bike driving with no lights, police said.

The unidentified man was arrested and charged with obstructing governmental administration and issued nine tickets and various moving and equipment violations.

He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in Sloatsburg Village Court at a future date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.