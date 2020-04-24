Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man, 22, Arrested For Possessing Obscene Child Pornography, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Deerpark man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Deerpark man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly possessing obscene sexual performance videos of a child and then released on an appearance ticket.

New York State Police arrested Orange County resident Alexander T. Hill, of Deerpark, on Wednesday, April 22, following an investigation after receiving information from the Computer Crimes Unit into someone in the area uploading images and videos of child pornography, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

A follow-up local investigation led police to Hill, who was also allegedly in possession of child pornography, Nevel said.

Hill was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Deerpark Court on June 2 and released.

