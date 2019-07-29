Man, 21, Charged With First-Degree Rape, State Police Say

A 21-year-old Fairfield County man wanted on a charge of first-degree rape is behind bars after turning himself into to New York State Police.

Lucas C. Xavier is accused of forcible sexual intercourse with an unwilling party, state police said. The incident occurred in the town of Woodbury in Orange County, state police said.

Xavier was charged with first-degree rape, a Class B felony after he turned himself in at the state police barracks in Monroe for processing.

Xavier was arraigned and subsequently remanded to Orange County Jail on $10,000 USD Cash bail/ $20,000 USD secured bond. He is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Woodbury Court on Friday, Aug. 2.

