Malfunctioning Pellet Stove Causes Chimney Fire In Hudson Valley: Firefighters

Ben Crnic
The chimney fire happened in Mahopac Falls on Willow Drive. Photo Credit: MFVFD/Elle Nistico

A fire department in the Hudson Valley had to put out a fire after a malfunctioning pellet stove ignited a blaze, firefighters said. 

On Monday, Nov. 21 around 3:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire in Mahopac Falls at Willow Drive, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department. 

Upon arriving at the house and gaining access inside, firefighters found that nobody was home, and discovered that the malfunctioning stove had caused stored pellets to heat and ignite, fire officials said. 

Firefighters were then able to remove the burning pellets, make sure the smoke was contained to just that section of the house, and then vent the smoke out of the residence, according to the fire department. 

