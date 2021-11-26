Contact Us
Police & Fire

Mail Thief At Large In Area After Stealing Checks, Police Say

A man was caught stealing envelopes containing checks from a mailbox in North Castle.
A mail thief is at large in Northern Westchester after being caught red-handed by an area homeowner stealing mail from his mailbox in the middle of the day, police announced.

In North Castle, shortly before noon on Friday, Nov. 12, a caller reported that he saw a Black man in his 20s on Mianus River Road, get out of a gray Mercedes and steal several envelopes containing checks from his mailbox.

Police said that the homeowner ran to the mailbox to confirm the items had been stolen, and proceeded to follow the vehicle, which stopped in front of St. Mary’s Church, where he was able to get a picture before contacting the North Castle Police Department.

According to police, the suspect in the passenger’s side was described as wearing a red sweatshirt. No other descriptive information was provided by the investigators.

Officers canvassed the area for the described Mercedes, but were unable to locate the driver, though they secured a witness.

The incident remains under investigation. 

