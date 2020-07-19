Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mahwah Woman, 55, Drowns In Backyard Pool

Jerry DeMarco
Swimming pool
Swimming pool Photo Credit: Pixabay

A Mahwah woman was found drowned Sunday morning in what her husband told responders was a tragic accident.

Diane Pallokat, 55, went out to the pool in the exclusive Rio Vista development on Crocker Mansion Drive the night before and sat in a lawn chair placed at the shallow end, as was one of her favorite pastimes, her husband, Eric, told responders.

He said he last saw her at 9:30 p.m., eventually went to bed, then found her body about 12 hours later.

Responders included Mahwah police, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

******

HERO: Fate intervened this weekend when an emergency room doctor revived a drowning 3-year-old boy pulled from a hotel pool near the New Jersey/New York border.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/hero-visiting-doctor-rescues-drowning-boy-3-at-bergen-county-hotel-pool/791069/

******

