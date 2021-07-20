'Love Triangle' Stabbing Leads To Attempted Murder Charge For Area Woman

Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Kathy Reakes
An Orange County woman has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of another woman in what be a 'love triangle disagreement. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Hudson Valley woman has been indicted on charges including attempted murder in a connection with the alleged stabbing of a woman during what might have been a 'love triangle' disagreement.

Ariana Sanchez, age 22, of Newburgh, was charged on Monday, July 19, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

The indictment alleges that on Saturday, June 19, Sanchez repeatedly stabbed another woman multiple times, including in the chest, back, and leg in the area of Lake Street in the City of Newburgh.

Following the attack, the victim was admitted to St. Luke’s hospital.

Police are investigating whether the confrontation concerned a man, the DA's Office said.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department.

Sanchez was arrested by the City of Newburgh Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, after an investigation of the incident. 

She is currently being held in the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail that had been set in the amount of $100,000 cash or $100,000 partially secured bond or $250,000 unsecured bond. 

“Those who use weapons and violence to settle disputes deserve severe punishment,” said Hoovler. “I commend the City of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation in this case. Violence on our streets, whether from knives or guns, can simply not be tolerated."

Sanchez faces 25 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.

