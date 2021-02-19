Longtime Suffern Police Lieutenant Dies Suddenly

A longtime Rockland County police lieutenant has died unexpectedly.

The Suffern Police Department announced the death of Lieutenant John Mallon on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Mallon was raised in Suffern and fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a Suffern Police Officer.

The department said he "proudly" served the Suffern community as a police officer for 40 years, rising through the ranks from patrolman, sergeant, detective sergeant to lieutenant.

In addition to the ranks that he held, Mallon was the Suffern PBA President for several terms, providing leadership to his fellow union members.

"John was always giving back to the Suffern community, whether serving on the board of directors of the Vincent Crotty Memorial Foundation, coaching DARE hockey, volunteering at PBA toy drives and events, to just coaching his children’s sporting teams, John was a selfless giver," the department said.

Mallon is survived by his wife, three children, and his grandson.

"The members of the Suffern Police Department will miss his fighting spirit and an amazing sense of humor," they added.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. at Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home, 177 Route 59, Suffern.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 129 Lafayette Ave, Suffern.

