Local Man Found With Loaded Ghost Gun In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A local man is facing a felony charge after police say he was found with a loaded ghost gun in Northern Westchester.

After receiving information developed by the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, New York State Police said on Saturday, Oct. 8 that an investigation discovered the man was in illegal possession of a fabricated 9mm pistol (ghost gun) and ammunition.

State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Joseph A. Potente, age 45, on Thursday, Sept. 29, and charged him with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, a Class C felony.

Potente, a resident of Cortlandt, was arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, $50,000 bond, or $150,000 partially secured bond.

Potente was scheduled to reappear before the court on Monday, Oct. 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.