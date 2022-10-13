Local Man Charged In Hudson Valley Cemetery Boat Dumping Incident

A man has been charged after a boat was allegedly illegally dumped near a cemetery in the Hudson Valley.

The 19-foot boat was dumped in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 2 in the area of the Union Valley Cemetery in Carmel.

According to Lt. Michael Bodo of the Carmel Police, responding officers found a Sunbird Corsair dumped on cemetery property.

After inspecting the vessel, officers found that all identifiable markings had been intentionally removed from the boat, Bodo said.

Shortly thereafter, the Carmel Police Marine Unit working in conjunction with Carmel Police detectives launched an investigation.

Coordinating efforts between local contacts and online sources, they were able to develop leads into potential clues throughout a number of states and New York City.

Further interviews in the Putnam County region led officers back to Mahopac where a suspect was interviewed and ultimately confessed to the crime, Bodo said.

On Monday, Oct. 3, Marine Patrol Sgt. Sandy Crecco charged Terence Acton, age 43, of Mahopac, with illegal dumping.

Acton was issued an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in Carmel Town Court at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.