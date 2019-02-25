Local Man Arrested In Connection With Washingtonville Burglary

A Middletown man was arrested by police in connection with a burglary earlier in February.

Mikell Phillips was arrested by Washingtonville Police for a burglary that took place on Wednesday, Feb. 13 on Weathervane Drive, said the Washingtonville Police.

After responding to the incident, an investigation led officers to Phillips who has been charged with burglary, criminal possession of stolen property, and petit larceny, police said.

He was arraigned and is being held at the Orange County Jail with a return court date of March 13.

