Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Hudson Valley Woman Wins $10 Million NY Lottery Prize
Police & Fire

Local Firefighter Killed In Two-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Zak Failla
A Hudson Valley firefighter was killed after crashing at the intersection of Bruynswick Road and Route 44 in Ulster County.
A Hudson Valley firefighter was killed after crashing at the intersection of Bruynswick Road and Route 44 in Ulster County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A firefighter in the Hudson Valley was killed after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Ulster County Sheriff deputies and detectives announced they are investigating the fatal crash in the Town of Gardiner that took the life of 75-year-old local resident George Airday, who was driving on Route 44/55 at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 when he was involved in the crash.

The initial investigation determined that Airday was driving eastbound on the roadway near the intersection of Bruynswick Road when he was struck, which led to him hitting a utility pole.

Airday, a member of the Gardiner Fire Department, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash, officials said. 

The driver and a passenger in the car that he collided with were both transported to St. Lukes Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said that “at this time there appears to be no criminality involved with this accident and speed is not a factor.”

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

