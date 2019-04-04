Large Brush Fire Breaks Out In Orange County

A least a dozen fire companies have responded to a large brush fire on Lodge Mountain in Orange County that spread quickly with building winds.

The fire started Thursday afternoon, April 4, near 10 Estybrook Trail, on the mountain, said the Mountain Lodge Park Fire Company.

The department said the fire was "very large."

There was no word if homes were in the line of the fire.

Departments on the scene included Lodge Mountain, Salisbury, Blooming Gove, Washingtonville, Monroe, Maybrook, Coldenham, Goshen, Cornwall, Kiryas Joel, and Winona Lake. The state Department of Environmental Conservation Rangers have also been requested to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

