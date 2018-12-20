Contact Us
Know Them? Pair Accused Of Using Four Fake $100 Bills In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
New York State Police investigators released surveillance photos of two suspects who used counterfeit $100 bills. Photo Credit: New York State Police
New York State Police investigators released surveillance photos of two suspects who used counterfeit $100 bills. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Do you know them?

New York State Police investigators have released surveillance photos of two suspects that allegedly used counterfeit cash at Walmart on East Main Street in Mohegan Lake. The pair allegedly used four fake $100 bills on Friday, Dec. 14 to purchase new items.

Police said that after the suspects used the counterfeit money, they took off in a Dodge Durango.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects, or who may have seen similar fraudulent cash or activities has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (914) 769-2600 referencing case number 8642839.

