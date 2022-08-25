Know Him? This Man Attempted To Open Back Door Of Hudson Valley Residence, Police Say

Police issued an alert to residents after a man tried to enter a home and multiple parked vehicles in Westchester County.

A man tried to open the back door of a home, located in Rye on Horton Street, at about 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Rye Police Department said.

Police said video of the incident showed that the suspect also tried to enter several parked vehicles.

"This is an escalation from the car larcenies we have been seeing over the last two years," police said. "It is extremely important that our residents make a conscious effort to lock up their property, whether it is their residence or their vehicles."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.