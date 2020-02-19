Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: IDs Released For Suspect, Woman Killed In Ramapo Library Stabbing
Police & Fire

Know Him? State Police Seek To ID Suspect In Grand Larceny Investigation

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the suspect. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Another look at the suspect. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a grand larceny investigation in the area.

In November and December of 2019, the suspect shown in the photos above used a stolen debit card to make several unauthorized withdrawals from the victim’s bank account in New Windsor and Poughkeepsie.

He also used the victim’s identity to obtain a personal loan which was then withdrawn from the victim’s account.

The suspect appears to be a white male, who was wearing a Michael Kors puffy coat and dark-colored clothing, state police from the Poughkeepsie barracks said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject is asked to contact investigator Melissa McMorris at (845) 677-7372.

All calls can be kept confidential.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.