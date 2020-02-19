Know Him? State Police Seek To ID Suspect In Grand Larceny Investigation

State Police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a grand larceny investigation in the area.

In November and December of 2019, the suspect shown in the photos above used a stolen debit card to make several unauthorized withdrawals from the victim’s bank account in New Windsor and Poughkeepsie.

He also used the victim’s identity to obtain a personal loan which was then withdrawn from the victim’s account.

The suspect appears to be a white male, who was wearing a Michael Kors puffy coat and dark-colored clothing, state police from the Poughkeepsie barracks said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject is asked to contact investigator Melissa McMorris at (845) 677-7372.

All calls can be kept confidential.

