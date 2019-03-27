Contact Us
Breaking News: Route 9W Stretch Reopens After Crash
Police & Fire

Know Him? Police Look To ID Man Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Walmart Shopper

Police are asking the public's help in identifying this subject.
Police are asking the public's help in identifying this subject. Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police Department

Do you know him?

Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man allegedly involved in an incident that took place at Walmart in the Town of Newburgh on Route 300.

At around midnight on Sunday, March 24, the man pictured above in the photo released by Town of Newburgh Police is accused of inappropriately touching an unsuspecting female shopper.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the man's identification should call police at 845-564-1100.

