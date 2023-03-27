Know Him? Police In Hudson Valley Searching For Armed Gas Station Robber

Police in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a gas station at knifepoint.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 1:50 a.m., Monday, March 27 at the Speedway Gas Station located at 416 Route 28 in the town of Ulster.

An investigation revealed that a white male suspect possibly in his 50s to 60s, 5-foot-7, wearing a black jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, dark clothing, and black face mask entered the store, selected merchandise, and proceeded to the checkout counter, said Ulster Police Chief Kyle Beradi.

Once at the counter the man brandished a knife at the store clerk and demanded money before leaving the store, Beradi said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ulster Police Department Detective Division at 845-382-1111 and ask for Detective Joseph Trapanese or email jmtrapanese@ulsterpolice.com.

