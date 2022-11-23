Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Stabbing Trump Supporters During 'Stop The Steal' Rally At NY Capitol
Police & Fire

Know Him? Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores. Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores.
Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores. Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores.
Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores. Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores.
Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for using stolen credit cards at multiple Northern Westchester stores.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, a man used stolen credit cards to purchase items at various stores in Ossining, Cortlandt, and Peekskill, New York State Police reported on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Police said the items were valued at more than $1,173 in total.

The man was wearing a "Blue Jays" baseball hat, a black Carhart zip-up jacket with tan "CARHART" lettering down the left sleeve, black sweatpants, and what are believed to be white and black Nike Air Max Plus sneakers, authorities reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the New York State Police in Cortlandt at 914-769-2600 and reference case #11142797.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.