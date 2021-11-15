Contact Us
Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $100,000 Worth Of Materials In Area

Nicole Valinote
Police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in materials from a solar farm being built in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police reported on Monday, Nov. 15, that the man stole the materials from a solar farm being built in the Orange County town of Wawayanda on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Anyone with information about the case can call authorities at 845-344-5300 and reference case #10541796.

