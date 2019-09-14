Contact Us
Know Him? Man Wanted For Alleged Armed Robbery Of Pharmacy In Area

Town of Newburgh Police is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.
Town of Newburgh Police is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police

The Town of Newburgh Police is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a pharmacy.

The robbery took place around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Medical Arts Pharmacy, at 37 N. Plank Road in the Newburgh, said Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, with a thin to medium build. He was wearing all black clothing, a black mask and brown boots.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area at that time is asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Detective Division at (845)564-1100. Tips can remain anonymous.

