Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: COVID-19: 430 New Cases In Rockland County As Statewide Total Hits 92,381
Knife-Wielding Robbery Suspect Threatens Store Clerk Before Fleeing With Cash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Middlehope QuikChek at knifepoint.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed the Middlehope QuikChek at knifepoint. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for an armed robber who allegedly threatened a convenience store clerk with a knife before fleeing with cash.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m., Thursday, April 2, at the QuickChek store on Route 9W in the Middlehope section of Newburgh, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni.

According to Nenni, the suspect threatened the attendant with a knife and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, about 5-foot-10, wearing a black hat and black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect fled in a vehicle onto southbound Rt. 9W, Nenni said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Newburgh detectives at 845-564-1100.

