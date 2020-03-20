Knife-Wielding Man Killed During Officer-Involved Shooting In Area

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in the area.

It happened in Orange County at around 9:07 p.m., Thursday, March 19.

Police officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person with a knife inside a Port Jervis home, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

An initial investigation found that when officers attempted to confront the man, identified as Charles Parker, at the Railroad Avenue home, he was allegedly brandishing a knife, refused to put it down and advanced on the police officers, officials said.

One officer discharged a taser which failed to immobilize the man with the knife, officials said.

The man was then shot, officials said.

Parker was transported to Bon Secours Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Parker's sister, Tanya Decker, told a photographer on the scene that her brother had psychological and substance abuse problems and was off of his medication.

She said the facility where her brother was getting counseling and medication in Middletown was closed due to the novel coronavirus scare (COVID-19).

The information has not been confirmed by the police or the district attorney's office.

As in all officer-involved shooting by law, the District Attorney's Office serves as the lead agency along with the New York State Police who process the scene of the incident to preserve all forensic evidence and will perform forensic analysis, Hoovler said.

“The Port Jervis City Police Department is committed to ensuring that a transparent and independent investigation is conducted,” said Chief Worden.

Worden said that based on the investigation to date, "Our officers made every attempt to deescalate the situation. Tragically, the rapidly evolving situation forced our officers to make a split-second decision to defend themselves from deadly physical force being used upon them.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.