Knife Pulled During Fight Over Gas Pump Line In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 23-year-old is facing multiple charges after allegedly pulling out a knife during a dispute at a gas station in the region.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 in Dutchess County.

That's when New York State Police troopers were dispatched to the Gulf gas station on Route 9 in Wappinger for a report of a fight in progress with a knife.

Responding troopers took control of the situation and disarmed the suspect with the knife, said state police.

An investigation determined the altercation started over a person allegedly cutting the line at the gasoline pump, police said.

Sydney E. Heidt, age 23, of Wappinger, was charged with:

Second-degree menacing,

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

During the incident, Heidt brandished and menaced the victim with a knife.

Heidt was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Wappinger Court for Thursday, Aug. 11.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.