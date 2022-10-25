Keep Your Pets Inside: Police Chase Coyote Out Of Hudson Valley Park

Police had to chase a coyote back into the woods after it was spotted in a public park in Westchester County.

On Saturday night, Oct. 22, police were alerted to a coyote seen in Port Chester at Lyon Park, authorities said in a Facebook post.

After locating the coyote, police were able to get the animal into a wooded area by King Street after a "lengthy chase," police said.

"Hopefully the coyote got the message to stay clear of congested/ residential areas," Port Chester police said in a post.

Police also advised residents to be aware when letting pets outside early or late in the day.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.