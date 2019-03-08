Contact Us
Police & Fire

K9 Officer Mac Joins Rockland Sheriff's Office By Way Of Hungary

Kathy Reakes
The newest member to the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, K9 Mac.
The newest member to the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, K9 Mac. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office has welcomed a new officer to its K9 Unit -- K9 Mac.

K9 Mac is an 18-month- old German Shepard from Hungary that Sheriff Louis Falco purchased using asset forfeiture funds.

The new officer is named in remembrance of our department’s recent passing of Detective Al McMahon.

K9 Mac and his handler Officer Angelo Bragaglia will begin K9 Patrol School for the next 16 weeks beginning March 11.

