Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Juvenile Used Racial Slurs After Remotely Breaking Into HS Class In Region

Joe Lombardi
A juvenile is facing several charges after remotely breaking into the online classroom of a high school in the region, and then using racial slurs, according to police.
The incident happened in Connecticut in the fall of 2020.

Late on Friday, May 28, in Fairfield County, members of the Newtown Police Department charged the local youth for cybercrimes.

The arrest was made at the conclusion of a six-month-long police investigation, of unknown persons accessing Google classrooms at Newtown High School and using racial epithets, in an abusive and disruptive manner.

School Resource Officer William Chapman led the probe which required the use of multiple search warrant applications and computer forensics to be served on Internet platforms allegedly used by the suspected juvenile, according to Newtown Police.

The juvenile was charged with the following crimes:

  • Three counts of ridicule on account of race 
  • Three counts of fifth-degree computer crime 
  • Three counts of disorderly conduct 

The juvenile was released into the custody of his parents with a court date in Bridgeport Juvenile Court.

