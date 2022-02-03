Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Juvenile Charged After Threat Causes Lockdown At School District In Area

Zak Failla
George F. Baker High School
George F. Baker High School Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Kenneth C. Zirkel

An investigation into threatening emails targeting a Hudson Valley high school led to a felony charge for a minor who is suspected of making terroristic threats.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, state and local police in Orange County launched an investigation into a series of emails that were received by the George F. Baker High School of the Tuxedo Union Free School District threatening violence.

The situation was investigated by New York State Police investigators in Orange County, the Town of Tuxedo Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and the Town of Woodbury Police Department.

In response to the threats, the Tuxedo Union Free School District went into a lockdown, and all students were safely accounted for and eventually dismissed from the building, police said.

The investigation by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, and the Tuxedo Police Department resulted in the arrest of a juvenile, whose name is not being released due to his age, for making terroristic threats, a felony.

No return court date has been announced by police.

