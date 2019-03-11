Contact Us
IRS/Utility Scams Demanding Money Hitting Rockland County

Kathy Reakes
Spring Valley Police are warning residents of a new round of IRS/utility scams making the rounds.
Spring Valley Police are warning residents of a new round of IRS/utility scams making the rounds. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Rockland residents are being warned of IRS and utility scams now making the rounds.

According to Spring Valley Police Chief Paul J. Modica, numerous innocent people are receiving telephone calls from criminals claiming to be the Internal Revenue Service or a utility company.

The caller then tells the victim that they owe money and threatens to turn off the victim’s heat or electricity or even arrest the person if money isn’t paid immediately.

These callers are then demanding payment through wire transfer or Green Dot, Amazon or other pre-paid gift cards.

If anyone receives this type of call and is not sure if the call is a scam or not, please go to their local police department before making any type of payment, Modica said.

"Please remember that no government agency or utility company will ever ask for payment through wire transfer or by the use of gift cards," he said.

