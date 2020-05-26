Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Investigation Underway After Two Women Found Dead In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Two women were found dead behind a residence in Valley Cottage.
Two women were found dead behind a residence in Valley Cottage. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two women found in the back of an area residence.

The two bodies were discovered in Rockland County on Tuesday, May 26, at the private residence in Valley Cottage,  in the rear of 104 Lake Road, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

The home is reportedly owned by the Tolstoy Foundation Rehabilitation and Nursing Center which is located nearby.

Peters said an investigation is underway and will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

