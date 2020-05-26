Investigation Underway After Two Women Found Dead In Rockland

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two women found in the back of an area residence.

The two bodies were discovered in Rockland County on Tuesday, May 26, at the private residence in Valley Cottage, in the rear of 104 Lake Road, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

The home is reportedly owned by the Tolstoy Foundation Rehabilitation and Nursing Center which is located nearby.

Peters said an investigation is underway and will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

