Investigation Underway After Laser Pointed At Aircraft In Area

An investigation is underway after a pilot reported that a laser was pointed at a commercial aircraft that was traveling over the Hudson Valley.

Authorities received a report on Monday, April 4, from a supervisor at Boston Control Tower in New Hampshire about a laser being pointed at an aircraft near Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, according to New York State Police.

The supervisor reported that a commercial passenger flight was traveling north over the airport when the pilot reported that a laser was shined at the aircraft.

The laser was reportedly located in an unlit area between the airport and the Hudson River, police said.

The pilot later told state police that he was flying Republic Airways E1-70 aircraft north at an altitude of about 17,000 feet when a green laser was pointed at the left area of the cockpit.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or other similar incidents to call New York State Police at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS number 10767636.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.