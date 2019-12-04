Investigation Underway After Hunter Finds Human Skeletal Remains In Area

Police are investigating after a hunter allegedly located human skeletal remains in the area.

New York State Police in Sullivan County responded to Brisco Road in the town of Liberty after a hunter reportedly discovered human skeletal remains inside the wood line on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

State Troopers are following up with an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police Liberty BCI at (845) 292-6600.

