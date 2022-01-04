Investigation Underway After Fatal Hudson Valley Shooting

Police are investigating after a Westchester County resident was found dead on New Year's Eve.

Shawn Jefferson, age 49, of White Plains, was fatally shot just before midnight on New Year's Eve on North Kensico Avenue, said Capt. Jim Spencer, of the White Plains Police.

According to Spencer, officers found Jefferson after responding to reports of shots fired.

Jefferson, who lives across the street from where he was found, died at White Plains Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, police said.

Spencer said detectives were "working around the clock" in an effort to solve the crime.

Additional information is not being released as the investigation remains ongoing, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 914-422-6111.

