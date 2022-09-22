Investigation Leads To Discovery Of Second Victim In Same Rockland Shooting

As police in the Hudson Valley continue their search for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the arm, a second victim has been discovered.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Nyack on Depew Avenue.

The shooting came to light when the Orangetown Police Department was notified by Montefiore Nyack Hospital of a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his forearm, said Capt. Michael Shannon.

Police were notified of the second victim around 5 p.m. when the man went to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, Shannon said.

As a result of an investigation, Orangetown Police recovered two .380 caliber shell casings on Depew Avenue in the area of Depew Manor, police added.

Shannon said the department continues to investigate the incident and is requesting anyone who may have witnessed or have video of the incident to contact the Orangetown Police Detective Bureau at 845-359-2121 or use Tip 411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.