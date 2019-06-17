Investigation Launched Into Death Of Infant In Hudson Valley

A police investigation has been launched into the death of a 6-week-old in Northern Westchester.

Troopers, along with the North Salem Ambulance and Westchester County EMS, responded to Raymond Road in North Salem for a report of an unresponsive 6-week-old male on Friday, June 14, state police from the Somers barracks said.

The victim, Mason J. Cowan, was transported to Danbury Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The investigation into the infant’s death is ongoing and no further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

