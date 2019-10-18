Intoxicated Woman Standing In Roadway Blocking Traffic Arrested, Police Say

An intoxicated woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after police allegedly found her in the middle of a roadway acting out and blocking traffic.

The incident took place in Ulster County around 11:23 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, when Saugerties Police responded to Partition Street for a reported assault at Mirabella’s Restaurant, said Saugerties Chief Joseph Sinagra.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman, identified as 41-year-old Stephanie Comito, of Saugerties, standing in the road acting out and blocking traffic, the chief said.

When approached by officers Comito, who was highly intoxicated, became extremely aggressive toward officers and was acting irrational, Sinagra said.

After repeated attempts to get Comito to calm down and out of the roadway, officers arrested and charged Comito with disorderly conduct.

She was processed at police headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket.

