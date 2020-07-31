Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Intoxicated Boater Crashes Into Sailboat In Hudson River, Police Say

Zak Failla
An allegedly drunk Northern Westchester boater crashed into a sailboat.
An allegedly drunk Northern Westchester boater crashed into a sailboat. Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

An allegedly intoxicated boater nearly caused a catastrophic incident after crashing his speed boat into a sailboat that was anchored in the Hudson River in Northern Westchester, authorities said.

Ossining resident Mark See was charged with boating while intoxicated after the crash at approximately 9:45 p.m. Thursday, July 30 about a mile south of Teller’s Point off the town of Ossining.

Westchester County Police said that the Crown Line speedboat traveling south on the Hudson River sped straight into the sailboat, which was anchored and had its anchor light on and visible.

According to police, a man on the sailboat jumped into the river as the speedboat approached; the woman ducked down on the deck. 

The motorized boat slammed into the rear of the sailboat and traveled upward, just above the woman who had ducked for cover.

The man and woman on the sailboat, residents of Delaware and upstate New York, were uninjured.

See, 38, was charged with boating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. He was booked at County Police headquarters in Hawthorne and released. He is scheduled to appear in Ossining Town Court later this year.

Police called it “another cautionary tale of the risks and dangers associated with operating a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

“This incident could have been extremely tragic for the two people on board the sailboat,” Westchester Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason said. “It is also provides a stark reminder of the danger of operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

